Lockett, who fractured his tibia and fibula during Saturday's loss to the Cardinals, has undergone a successful surgery to repair the damage, Liz Mathews of ESPN Seattle reports.

Lockett's gruesome Week 16 injury was an unfortunate ending to the second-year receiver's season. He'll reportedly be up and moving in 4-to-6 weeks, but it will be much longer before he'll resume football activities. Paul Richardson figures to see an expanded role on special teams and at wide receiver in the meantime.

