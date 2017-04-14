Russell (ankle) was fully medically cleared Friday at the NFL combine's medical re-check, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

The former Baylor Bear had his final collegiate season cut short by a fractured left ankle suffered against Oklahoma. Prior to the injury, Russell had completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 2,126 yards and 20 touchdowns through eight full games. Russell threw at the combine with mixed results and plans on having a private workout for teams later in April, where he will go through athletic testing. He would likely be a late-round selection if he decides to stay at quarterback, but he's exhibited enough athleticism to where he could feasibly stick at another position.