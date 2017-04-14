Russell (ankle) was fully medically cleared Friday at the NFL combine's medical re-check, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
The former Baylor Bear had his final collegiate season cut short by a fractured left ankle suffered against Oklahoma. Prior to the injury, Russell had completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 2,126 yards and 20 touchdowns through eight full games. Russell threw at the combine with mixed results and plans on having a private workout for teams later in April, where he will go through athletic testing. He would likely be a late-round selection if he decides to stay at quarterback, but he's exhibited enough athleticism to where he could feasibly stick at another position.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...
-
Saints have plan to replace Cooks
The Saints are losing a top playmaker in Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots. But...