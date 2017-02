Graham announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Graham hangs up his cleats after kicking for 10 teams across his 15 professional seasons. The 39-year-old is most recognized for his seven-year stint with the Bengals, which included a Pro-Bowl selection in 2005. After going undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2000, Graham finishes his career with an impressive 85.5 percent success rate on field goals and 1,260 total points scored.