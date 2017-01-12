Gibson, a receiver from West Virginia, will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gibson, listed at 6-foot, 198 pounds, leaves West Virginia after establishing himself as one of the nation's most feared big-play threats over the last two years. His 80 receptions over that span is a low figure, but his efficiency was excellent, totaling 1,828 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 155 targets. Despite the high per-catch yardage average of 22.85, Gibson didn't just make his living downfield -- he had to create plenty of yardage after the catch while dealing with limited quarterback play. He appears quite athletic on tape and could push surprisingly high in the receiver rankings if he tests well at the Combine. A 40-yard dash time in the low 4.4s or better would not surprise, and we'd like his chance of pushing for the mid-second round if he pulls that off. A good floor comparison for Gibson might be Devin Smith, but Gibson was more productive and demonstrated a more rounded skill set than Smith did in college.