Noil, a receiver from Texas A&M, announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Noil (5-foot-11, 192 pounds) is a former five-star recruit who by all accounts dominated Texas A&M practices as a true freshman, resulting in extreme hype and exceedingly high expectations. His freshman year was quite encouraging -- he caught 46 passes for 583 yards and five touchdowns on a team loaded with pass catchers, namely Josh Reynolds, Ricky Seals-Jones and Malcome Kennedy. Unfortunately, it would go down as his best season by far. Noil failed to surpass 583 yards in 2015 and 2016 combined, catching 42 passes for 551 yards and four touchdowns in 18 games. Character issues clearly played a role in his underachievement -- this is a player who was fully expected to prove a first-round talent and the best player on an A&M offense with plenty of other talented players. Coming out of high school, 247Sports credited Noil with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash and a vertical jump over 45 inches. If he can earn a Combine invite and dominate there, confirming his athletic talent remains developed, then he should get a shot as a later-round pick. But Noil could just as easily fail to convince any teams that he's willing to put in the necessary work to stick in the NFL. He's probably one of the most notable boom-or-bust prospects ever.