Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Active Sunday
Chickillo (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
Chickillo missed some practice time during the week but is expected to be a full go Sunday. He may see some extra time in the latter half of the game if the Steelers rest starters prior to beginning the playoffs next week.
