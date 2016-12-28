Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: DNP Wednesday
Chickillo (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Chickillo was able to play through the ankle issue in Week 16 and may do the same in the regular season finale season in order for the Steelers' starters to get some rest with their playoff spot locked.
