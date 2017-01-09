Chickillo (ankle) was inactive for the wild-card playoff game against Miami.

This is the same injury that kept him out of the regular season finale. After playing just 22 defensive snaps in seven games in his rookie season, Chickillo recorded 29 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks in 15 games in 2016. He also had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

