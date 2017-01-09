Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Inactive against Miami
Chickillo (ankle) was inactive for the wild-card playoff game against Miami.
This is the same injury that kept him out of the regular season finale. After playing just 22 defensive snaps in seven games in his rookie season, Chickillo recorded 29 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks in 15 games in 2016. He also had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Ruled out for wild-card playoff game•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Active Sunday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: DNP Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Set to play•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Four tackles, sack in loss•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: First career sack in win•