Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Practices fully Thursday
Chickillo (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.
Chikillo sat out Sunday's game against Kansas City due to his ankle injury and he was limited in practice to start this week. Now that he's practicing in full it would be a surprise to see him held out against the Patriots in the AFC championship game on Sunday.
