Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Ruled out for wild-card playoff game
Chickillo (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Dolphins.
Chickillo was held out of practice this week with an ankle issue. He has almost exclusively played on special teams this year so his absence likely won't have a significant impact on the outcome of Sunday's game.
