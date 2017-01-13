Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Ruled out of Sunday's playoff game
Chickillo (ankle) is ruled out of Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
Chickillo hasn't played -- nor practiced -- in two weeks and will now miss his third consecutive game. His absence robs the Steelers of some depth at outside linebacker.
