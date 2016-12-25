Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Set to play
Chickillo (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Chickillo was bothered by an ankle injury in practice Wednesday and Thursday but participated without any limitations on Friday. He projects to serve in a depth/special-teams role for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Four tackles, sack in loss•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: First career sack in win•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Injures knee in Week 4•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Records two tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Suffers apparent ankle injury•