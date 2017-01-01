Steelers' Antonio Brown: Inactive Sunday

Brown is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

With the Steelers locked into the No. 3 playoff AFC seed, Brown will be joined on the sideline Sunday by fellow key cogs in the offense, Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell. Week 17 opportunity thus knocks for the likes of fellow wideouts Cobi Hamilton, Demarcus Ayers, Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers.