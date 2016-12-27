Steelers' Antonio Brown: Likely sitting out in Week 17
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Brown is a candidate to be inactive Sunday against the Browns, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture, so Tomlin is considering making Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, and Le'Veon Bell, among others, healthy scratches. The decision would be prudent, considering Brown sat out in the divisional round of the 2015 postseason due to a concussion. If he's held out, Eli Rogers, Cobi Hamilton and veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey would be the available wide receivers for likely starting QB Landry Jones.
