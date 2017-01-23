Steelers' Antonio Brown: Limited to 77 yards in AFC championship loss

Brown secured seven of nine targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 36-17 AFC championship game loss to the Patriots.

The Patriots followed their proven method of focusing on limiting the opponent's No. 1 receiving threat, a task that became even easier when Le'Veon Bell was lost to a groin injury after only six carries. Brown was able to shake loose for some receptions in the short-to-intermediate passing game, but his game-long reception was a modest 18 yards. The sixth-year pro was actually second in targets to Eli Rogers on the night and shared the team lead in receptions with him and DeAngelo Williams. Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, Brown posted a fourth consecutive 100-reception campaign, while also posting the second-highest amount of touchdowns (12) in his career.