Steelers' Antonio Brown: Remarkable touchdown catch seals division-clinching win

Brown secured 10 of 11 targets for 96 yards and a game-winning four-yard score in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

Brown turned in the play of the season for the Steelers with nine seconds remaining, fighting through three would-be tacklers at the goal line to break the plane with an outstretched hand and notch the game-winning -- and division-clinching -- touchdown. The dynamic wideout also had a key 26-yard catch-and-run down to the Ravens' seven-yard line on an earlier fourth-quarter drive that eventually culminated in a seven-yard touchdown catch by Le'Veon Bell. Both the receptions and targets were team highs, while Brown's yardage total was his best since a season-high 154-yard explosion against the Cowboys in Week 10. Brown's Week 16 production also put him over the 100-reception mark for a fourth consecutive season, and his score leaves him just one short of equaling the career-best 13 receiving touchdowns he notched in 2014. With the division title wrapped up, the extent of Brown's playing time in the Week 17 finale against Cleveland remains an unknown at present.