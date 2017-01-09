Steelers' Antonio Brown: Scores two touchdowns in win over Dolphins

Brown caught five of nine targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-12 win over the Dolphins.

Brown enjoyed a dominant share of the Steelers passing game in this one, as no other pass-catcher was targeted more than twice or totaled more than 21 yards. He also made an impact with his touches, averaging 24.8 yards per catch thanks to touchdown grabs of 50 and 62 yards in the first quarter to help propel his team to victory. Brown appears to be all systems go heading into next week's matchup with the Chiefs and will likely give their talented secondary everything they can handle with a spot in the AFC Championship game up for grabs.