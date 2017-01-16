Steelers' Antonio Brown: Tallies 108 yards receiving in divisional-round win

Brown secured six of 11 targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 18-16 divisional-round victory over the Chiefs. He also gained nine yards on a pair of punt returns.

Brown hauled in a game-long 52-yard bomb in the first quarter, and also secured a game-clinching seven-yard reception for a first down on the first play following the two-minute warning. With the Chiefs out of timeouts, the Steelers were able to take a knee on the following three plays, clinching their trip to Foxboro for the conference championship. Brown will naturally be a key component of next week's gameplan, and he figures to see plenty of Patriots CB Malcolm Butler, against whom he's had success in the past. The Pro Bowler now has 11 receptions on 20 targets for 232 yards and two touchdowns over the first pair of playoff games.