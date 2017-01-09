Steelers' Arthur Moats: One tackle Sunday
Moats had one tackle in Pittsburgh's 30-12 wild-card win against Miami on Sunday.
Moats played in all 16 regular season games for the fourth consecutive season, finishing with 21 tackles (nine solo), including 3.5 sacks.
