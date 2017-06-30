Steelers' Artie Burns: Arrested Thursday night
Burns was arrested Thursday night in Florida on charges of driving with a suspended license, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.
Burns was in his home city of Miami when he was pulled over. After he was deemed to be driving with a suspended license, it was discovered Burns had failed to pay over $1,000 in traffic tickets. Now released from jail, Burns' arrest is certainly not good news, but the relatively minor nature of his transgressions probably won't garner much punishment from the Steelers or the league office. Pegged as one of Pittsburgh's starting cornerbacks, the 2016 first-rounder finished with 65 tackles (52 solo), 13 pass defenses and three interceptions as a rookie.
