Burns collected two tackles (both solo) and a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh's 18-16 playoff win over Kansas City.

The Steelers' defense has allowed an average of just 14 points in two playoff wins, but will face a Patriots' offense that scored 34 points in their win over the Texans. New England, which averaged 27.5 points per game this season, has won four of their last five games against the Steelers, including a 27-16 win in Week 7, and Pittsburgh has never beaten Tom Brady at home; their one win in New England since Brady joined the league in 2000 came in 2008 against Matt Cassel.