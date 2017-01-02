Steelers' Artie Burns: Three interceptions in rookie season
Burns recorded eight tackles (five solo) in the Steelers' overtime win against the Browns on Sunday.
This was another strong effort for the rookie cornerback, who finished the season with 65 tackles (52 solo) and three interceptions.
