Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Ankle sprain doesn't seem bad

Roethlisberger sprained his right ankle during Sunday's playoff win over the Dolphins, but the ailment doesn't appear serious and he intends to play in this Sunday's divisional round game versus the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Roethlisberger's right leg was bent awkwardly during the closing stages of Sunday's convincing victory over Miami and resulted in him sporting a walking boot during his post-game press conference. Fortunately for the Steelers, Roethlisberger's ankle checked out alright, reportedly only revealing a sprain. With a week to receive treatment, Roethlisberger fully intends on suiting up this Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising if his practice involvement is managed to limit his exertion ahead of kickoff.