Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Isn't expected to be hindered Sunday

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Roethlisberger's foot to be a problem during Sunday's divisional-round game in Kansas City, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports. "Roethlisberger aggravated his foot, but it doesn't appear to be an issue," Tomlin stated. "We'll watch him closely as we push forward to the game but not anticipating that limiting him."

Tomlin admitted he shouldn't have exposed Roethlisberger to the hit that resulted in the aggravation of a previous foot fracture and the use of a walking boot in the aftermath of the Steelers' wild-card win against the Dolphins on Sunday. Having said that, Roethlisberger already ditched the boot as of Monday, and while his practice participation could be hindered this week, he'll tough it out Sunday, as he's done with a multitude of injuries throughout the course of his career.