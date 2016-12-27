Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: May sit out Sunday

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Roethlisberger is a candidate to miss Sunday's contest against the Browns, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers cannot change their current standing as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture, so Tomlin is considering making Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown, among others, healthy scratches. If Roethlisberger logs his second absence of the season, Landry Jones would get another opportunity to direct the offense.