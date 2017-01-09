Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Out of walking boot

Roethlisberger, who is no longer wearing a walking boot, said Monday's MRI showed he aggravated a previous foot fracture, but the problem isn't severe and shouldn't prevent him from playing this Sunday against the Chiefs, Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Roethlisberger was injured on the Steelers' second-to-last offensive play of Sunday's convincing playoff win over the Dolphins, resulting in him wearing a protective boot to his post-game press conference. According to Roethlisberger, wearing the boot was a precautionary request made by the Steelers, but since Monday's MRI revealed no major damage, continuing to sport the boot was deemed unnecessary. Although it's somewhat alarming that he admitted to aggravating a previous foot injury, Roethlisberger remains determined to play in this Sunday's divisional round tilt. While that mindset, his track record of playing injured, and the stakes of Sunday's game combine to suggest he'll suit up, Roethlisberger's status will still need to be monitored over the course of this week. If his practice involvement is limited at all, Landry Jones would figure to see more reps with Pittsburgh's first-team offense.