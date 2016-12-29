Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Set to be rested in Week 17
Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wednesday that he plans to rest selected key starters such as Roethlisberger Sunday against the Browns, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
With the Steelers locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, Roethlisberger is in line to sit out Week 17's game, with Landry Jones thus set to make his fourth career start Sunday.
