Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Set to be rested in Week 17

Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wednesday that he plans to rest selected key starters such as Roethlisberger Sunday against the Browns, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

With the Steelers locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, Roethlisberger is in line to sit out Week 17's game, with Landry Jones thus set to make his fourth career start Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola