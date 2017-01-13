Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Set to play Sunday night

Roethlisberger (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's playoff game against the Chiefs.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers were originally slated to play at 1:05 ET on Sunday, but an ice storm forecast for this weekend in the Kansas City area has led to the contest being moved to 8:20 ET. Per the report, the decision to make the change was made "in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers." While the switch will presumably help the teams avoid the worst of Sunday's local weather, the contest will nonetheless take place in less than balmy conditions.