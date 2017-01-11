Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sits out practice Wednesday

Roethlisberger (foot) did not practice Wednesday.

Whether it's Roethlisberger's right foot, as the official injury report indicates, or his ankle that's ailing him, as noted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the QB is expected to tough things out Sunday against the Chiefs. We'll circle back on Roethlisberger's status Thursday, but it's reasonable to expect the QB to re-join practice, at least in a limited capacity.