Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Spearheads second-half comeback in division-clinching win

Roethlisberger completed 24 of 33 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-27 victory over the Ravens. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

Big Ben helped the Steelers get into a precarious hole in the third quarter with two interceptions in his own territory, which led to 10 points for the Ravens. However, he ultimately redeemed himself with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Le'Veon Bell and a game-winning, four-yard scoring toss to Antonio Brown with nine seconds remaining that clinched the AFC North for Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger also fired a 20-yard dart to Xavier Grimble in the first quarter to cap off a nine-play, 87-yard drive that opened the scoring on the day. With the division title in the books, Roethlisberger's primary incentives in Week 17 would be notching the fifth 4,000-yard and third 30-touchdown season of his career, feats that he can accomplish with 191 yards and one touchdown pass, respectively, against the Browns.