Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sporting walking boot, but plans to play next week

Though Roethlisberger (ankle) was sporting a walking boot on his right foot after Sunday's 30-12 win over the Dolphins, he indicated that he plans to play next weekend against the Chiefs, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Roethlisberger indicated that he hurt his ankle on the second-to-last play of Sunday's game, but for now, at least, his status for the next round of the playoffs does not appear in danger. Roethlisberger completed 13 of 18 passes for 197 yards to go along with two TDs and two picks in the Steelers' win, a game that also featured a 29/167/2 stat line turned in by running back Le'Veon Bell.