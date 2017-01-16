Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 224 yards in divisional-round victory

Roethlisberger completed 20 of 31 passes for 224 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 18-16 divisional-round victory over the Chiefs. He also gained a yard on four rushes.

Big Ben primarily got out of the way and let Le'Veon Bell and his defense handle most of the heavy lifting. That's not to say he didn't have an impact in the victory, however, as Roethlisberger made several impressive throws, including a 52-yard bomb to Antonio Brown and a 26-yard strike to Jesse James down to the Chiefs' five-yard line. His one mistake came when he got a tad greedy on the play following the latter completion, as he reportedly audibled out of a run and subsequently had his pass batted by Frank Zombo at the line and intercepted by Eric Berry. Roethlisberger was mistake-free otherwise, and will likely need a similarly pristine performance in next week's conference championship for the Steelers to have a realistic chance of upending the Patriots on the road. Roethlisberger has now completed 33 of 49 passes for 421 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over two postseason games.