Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws for 314 yards in championship game loss

Roethlisberger completed 31 of 47 passes for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 36-17 AFC championship game loss to the Patriots.

Roethlisberger acquitted himself well considering he only had Le'Veon Bell (groin) on the field for one play after the first quarter, and the fact the Patriots unsurprisingly focused on limiting Antonio Brown as much as possible. Big Ben was also victimized by drops on the part of first-year wideouts Cobi Hamilton and Sammie Coates, including one by the former on a sure touchdown late in the first half. One of the more encouraging aspects of the last two games of the Steelers' postseason was Roethlisberger's burgeoning rapport with TE Jesse James, who he connected with another five times Sunday, and 10 times overall in the last two weeks. Roethlisberger finishes his 13th season with 3,819 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 14 games, and could potentially be in for a bigger campaign in 2017 with the possible return of Martavis Bryant (suspension) and having Bell active for all 16 games.