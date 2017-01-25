Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't commit to playing in 2017

At this stage, Roethlisberger won't commit to playing next season, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

It would of course be a stunner if Roethlisberger, who turns 35 in March, elected to retire, but it's a scenario that the QB has declined to rule out 100 percent, at least for now. "I'm not by any means saying I'm not coming back or anything like that," Roethlisberger noted Tuesday on his weekly radio segment on 93.7 FM. "I'm saying at this point of my career that it's prudent...to evaluate, to make sure." Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler relays that two Steelers team sources indicated they would be surprised if Roethlisberger retired, but added that they are respecting the signal-caller's process. Zach Mettenberger is currently the only other quarterback the team has under contract for 2017.