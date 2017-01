Dupree collected seven tackles (five solo), including a sack in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

After recording four sacks in his rookie season, Dupree totaled 4.5 sacks in 2016, despite playing in just seven games. He also recorded 24 tackles (19 solo). He missed Pittsburgh's Week 6 game against Miami, who they'll face in the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history.