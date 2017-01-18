Boswell was held out of Wednesday's practice due to illness.

Boswell hit a playoff-record six field goals in Sunday's win over Kansas City and could be a large factor for Pittsburgh once again in the AFC championship. Given it's still early in the week, it's unlikely that his illness will impact his availability Sunday. His practice status later this week will give a better indication of his health against the Patriots on Sunday.

