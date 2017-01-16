Steelers' Chris Boswell: Kicks playoff record six field goals
Boswell was successful on all six field-goal attempts (22, 26, 38, 43, 43, 45) in the Steelers' 18-16 playoff win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Boswell provided all the scoring for Pittsburgh and, in the process, set an NFL record for most field-goals in a playoff game. The Steelers will face New England in the AFC championship game next week.
