Steelers' Chris Boswell: Scores three points in win
Boswell connected on all three extra-point attempts in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.
Boswell missed one game this season, finishing perfect on 36 extra-point conversions and making 21-of-25 on field-goal attempts.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Seven points versus Ravens•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Ties club record with six field goals Sunday•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Nine points in win•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Suits up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practices fully, but listed as questionable•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Misses another practice•