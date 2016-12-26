Boswell converted all four extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt (from 36 yards) in Pittsburgh's 31-27 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

It was a relatively quiet game for Boswell until the Steelers' offense scored 21 fourth-quarter points for the come-from-behind win to clinch the AFC North. For those still playing in Week 17, Boswell faces Cleveland, against whom he scored 10 points earlier this season.