Boswell converted all four extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt (from 36 yards) in Pittsburgh's 31-27 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

It was a relatively quiet game for Boswell until the Steelers' offense scored 21 fourth-quarter points for the come-from-behind win to clinch the AFC North. For those still playing in Week 17, Boswell faces Cleveland, against whom he scored 10 points earlier this season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola