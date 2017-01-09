Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt (34 yards) and three of four extra-points in Pittsburgh's 30-12 playoff win against Miami on Sunday.

The Steelers' offense has now scored at least 24 points in eight straight contests. During that stretch, Boswell has converted 15-of-18 field-goals and 18-of-19 extra-points for an average of 7.9 points per game.