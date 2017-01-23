Steelers' Chris Boswell: Three points in blowout loss to Patriots
Boswell made his lone field-goal (23 yards) and missed his only extra-point attempt in Pittsburgh's 36-17 AFC championship loss to New England.
Just one week removed from setting an NFL playoff record with six field-goals, Boswell was a non-factor, going the entire second half of the game without an opportunity to put points on the board.
