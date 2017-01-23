Boswell made his lone field-goal (23 yards) and missed his only extra-point attempt in Pittsburgh's 36-17 AFC championship loss to New England.

Just one week removed from setting an NFL playoff record with six field-goals, Boswell was a non-factor, going the entire second half of the game without an opportunity to put points on the board.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola