Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: One reception against Baltimore
Hamilton caught his only target for six yards in the Steelers' 31-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Despite all the wide receiver woes Pittsburgh has had this season, Hamilton can't seem to garner significant attention from Ben Roethlisberger.
