Hamilton will return to the Steelers on a one-year contract in 2017, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Hamilton is set to rejoin the Steelers after beginning the season as a free agent. He finished the regular season with 17 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns and added another score in the AFC Championship loss to the Patriots. Although he made the most of his limited opportunities, Hamilton is far from a lock to have a significant role in the upcoming season as he'll have to battle Darrius Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers, and Sammie Coates for targets behind Antonio Brown. There's also the potential added competition should the Steelers add a wide receiver in the draft.