Hamilton had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

Hamilton was targeted four times, the last being a lob pass from Landry Jones for a score to win in overtime. He finishes the regular season with 17 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns, the first coming in Week 6 against Miami, who the Steelers will host in the Wild Card playoff game.

