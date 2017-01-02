Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: Scores game-winner in OT
Hamilton had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.
Hamilton was targeted four times, the last being a lob pass from Landry Jones for a score to win in overtime. He finishes the regular season with 17 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns, the first coming in Week 6 against Miami, who the Steelers will host in the Wild Card playoff game.
More News
-
Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: One reception against Baltimore•
-
Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: One catch Sunday•
-
Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: One catch against Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: Hauls in two catches in Sunday's win•
-
Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: Accounts for 36 receiving yards•
-
Steelers' Cobi Hamilton: Scores first career touchdown on Sunday•