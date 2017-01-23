Hamilton caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 36-17 AFC championship loss to New England.

Hamilton's score came in the final minutes, with the outcome of the game already decided. He had another touchdown called back earlier for an illegal touch penalty after stepping out of the end zone before making the catch.

