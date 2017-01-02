Steelers' Daniel McCullers: First sack of season in win
McCullers totaled five tackles (three solo), including a sack in the Steelers' 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.
McCullers had the best game of his three-year career, finishing the season with 17 tackles (10 solo), including the one sack. Pittsburgh hosts Miami, against whom they lost 3015 in Week 6, in the Wild Card round next week.
