Heyward-Bey (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The speedy wideout has missed each of the last five games due to a foot injury, but head coach Mike Tomlin expressed some optimism earlier in the week regarding Heyward-Bey's status for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. The fact that Heyward-Bey practiced Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, is an encouraging sign that he's making strides towards a return to the field. His level of participation should be monitored through the end of the week, but if he continues to progress, there is a chance he'll be able suit up against the Ravens. If he does return, it could cut into Sammie Coates' and Eli Rogers' targets.

