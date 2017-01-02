Heyward-Bey caught one pass for 46 yards in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.

DHB had his first reception since Week 7, and finishes the regular season with 114 yards and two scores on six receptions. He also had one rushing attempt for 60 yards, which came in Week 6 against Miami, who the Steelers will host in the Wild Card playoff game.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola