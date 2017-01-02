Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: One catch against Browns
Heyward-Bey caught one pass for 46 yards in Pittsburgh's 27-24 overtime win against Cleveland on Sunday.
DHB had his first reception since Week 7, and finishes the regular season with 114 yards and two scores on six receptions. He also had one rushing attempt for 60 yards, which came in Week 6 against Miami, who the Steelers will host in the Wild Card playoff game.
More News
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Draws questionable tag for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Hopeful for return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Remains out this week•
-
Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Misses practice Wednesday•