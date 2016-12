Heyward-Bey (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Heyward-Bey, who last saw action in Week 9, is back in business, but we'd like to see the veteran wideout log a full and productive game before endorsing him as a fantasy lineup option. In eight games to date, Heyward-Bey has recorded five catches (on 15 targets) for 68 yards and two TDs.