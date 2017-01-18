Heyward-Bey (illness) missed practice Wednesday.

Also under the weather and missing Wednesday's practice were kicker Chris Boswell, offensive lineman B.J. Finney and reserve QB Zach Mettenberger. Heyward-Bey has yet to catch a pass in either of the Steelers' postseason games and is clearly behind Antonio Brown and Eli Rogers these days in the team's fantasy wideout pecking order.

