Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Under the weather
Heyward-Bey (illness) missed practice Wednesday.
Also under the weather and missing Wednesday's practice were kicker Chris Boswell, offensive lineman B.J. Finney and reserve QB Zach Mettenberger. Heyward-Bey has yet to catch a pass in either of the Steelers' postseason games and is clearly behind Antonio Brown and Eli Rogers these days in the team's fantasy wideout pecking order.
